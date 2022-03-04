China to boost coal output, reserves to ensure power supply - NDRC

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will boost the production
of more modern coal mines and enhance coal reserve capacity, and
aims to increase the government-deployable storage to 5% of
local consumption, the country's state economic planner said on
Saturday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also
said in a statement during the annual parliament gathering that
it will guarantee coal transportation and further improve coal
pricing mechanisms.
The promises follow the central government's approval of
hundreds of new coal mining projects and output expansions at
existing mines since the second half of 2021 after tight fuel
supplies last year caused a nationwide power shortage that
slowed industrial activity.
China's coal output reached a record high of 4.07 billion
tonnes last year.
In a separate work report to the parliament on Saturday,
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to ensure electricity supply
to residential and industrial users this year.
Despite the rapid growth of renewable power, China remains
heavily reliant on fossil fuels for its power generation, with
more than half of its electricity generated from coal-fired
plants.
The NDRC report also addressed the challenges and
geopolitical risks of ensuring the supply of coal, electricity
and oil and gas and pledged to step up domestic production and
storage capacity.
"We will advance the development of major petroleum reserve
projects...And build up the momentum of increases in both
reserves and output," it said. The Commission also said it plans
to accelerate the construction of new underground gas storage in
northern and northwestern China.
The government will also promote the market-based
integration of provincial oil and gas pipelines to create a
unified national network and support the exploration and
utilisation of unconventional natural gas, the NDRC said.
China will build large wind and solar power bases, promote
offshore wind farm clusters, proceed with the construction of
large hydropower bases in southwest China and develop nuclear
power in an orderly manner while ensuring safety, the NDRC said.
