China to boost role of pork reserves in stabilising market

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Wednesday it plans to boost the role of state reserves in stabilising hog production and pork prices, after a more than 50% plunge in pork and hog prices since the start of this year.

China's pork industry is recovering from an outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus that devastated the hog herd during 2018 and 2019, but prices this year have fallen far more steeply than expected, analysts said.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement it plans to improve the way its pork reserves operates to help stabilise hog production and pork prices.

China has held an undisclosed volume of frozen pork for years but the reserve is estimated to be too small to significantly influence the market.

The NDRC said it will significantly increase its stocks, but did not give further details.

It will also set up an additional temporary reserve that will play a more active role in setting prices by buying from the market when prices fall too low and releasing stocks when supplies become tight.

The NDRC said it also plans to adjust an early warning system that is in place to alert the authorities to declining pig production profits. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Pullin)