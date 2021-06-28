China to buy pork for state reserves to support prices

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on
Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork
for state reserves to support prices that have plunged in recent
months.
Prices entered an "excessive decline" last week, the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a
notice on its official WeChat account. It did not provide
details on volumes to be purchased.
The move comes after live hog prices in the world's top pork
producer plunged 65% from January to early June, eroding profits
for farmers and raising concerns that many would stop farming,
triggering shortages later on.
And the hog-to-grain price ratio, an indicator of farmer
profits, hit 4.9:1 on average last week, breaching the 5:1 level
set by the NDRC to trigger a level 1 warning, its highest.
Shares in China's hog farming companies jumped on the
stockpile purchasing plan, even though hog prices had already
begun to rise.
Live hog prices bottomed out at 12.9 yuan ($2.00)per
kilogramme on June 21 and have risen sharply since then to reach
17.35 yuan per kg on Monday, according to Shanghai JC
Intelligence Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.4568 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)