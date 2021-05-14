Log in
China to charge consumption tax for imports of key blending fuels

05/14/2021 | 05:02am EDT
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China said on Friday it will levy a consumption tax on imports of several fuel blending components, including light cycle oil (LCO), mixed aromatics and diluted bitumen, effective from June 12.

The tax levy is set to deal a blow to regional exporters such as Korean refiners and global traders which have over the past years supplied China record volumes of these fuels.

"A small number of companies have imported record amounts of these fuels and processed them into sub-quality fuels which were then funnelled into illicit distribution channels, threatening fair market play and also causing pollution," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

China will impose a 1.52 yuan ($0.2363) per litre consumption tax on the imported LCO and mixed aromatics, the same level as naphtha, while the tax on diluted bitumen products will be 1.2 yuan per litre, according to the statement.

Companies that import these products as feedstock for producing ethylene and other chemical products can access a waiver of the consumption tax.

LCO is a key blending fuel for diesel, mixed aromatics for making gasoline, and diluted bitumen for making road-paving asphalt.

($1 = 6.4320 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
