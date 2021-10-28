China to cut PM2.5 by 4% in key cities over winter

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China aims to cut concentrations
of hazardous, small airborne particles known as PM2.5 by an
average of 4% year on year this winter in main cities where it
is trying to tackle pollution, the environment ministry said on
Friday.
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said in a
notice that it would also strive to reduce the number of smoggy
days in the cities by an average of two.
China's 2021-22 winter campaign against pollution will focus
on as many as 64 cities throughout the industrialised,
smog-prone north, the ministry said in September.
Wu Xianfeng, an official with the ministry's Atmospheric
Environment Department, told a briefing that "more sophisticated
measures" would be used to curb smog, instead of blanket
closures of factories.
China's air quality has improved steadily since it declared
war on pollution in 2014 in response to growing public alarm
about the hazardous industrial emissions that regularly drifted
across northern cities.
In the first three quarters of this year, PM2.5 in 339
cities nationwide fell 6.7% on the year to 28 micrograms per
cubic metre. China aims to keep the national average at 34.5
micrograms this year, in line with its "interim" air quality
standard of 35 micrograms.
In guidelines published in September, the World Health
Organization said average annual PM2.5 levels should be no more
than 5 micrograms, half its previous recommendation.
China's anti-smog programme is likely to come under scrutiny
this winter after an unexpected energy crunch forced authorities
to secure more coal for power generation. China has vowed to
clamp down on high-energy consuming enterprises in order to
guarantee residential heating and energy.
"As a developing country, China is currently facing the
arduous tasks of developing the economy, improving people's
livelihoods, and maintaining energy security," Sun Zhen, an
official with the ministry's climate department, told a
Wednesday briefing.
"There are still many practical difficulties and challenges
in adjusting the energy structure, which cannot be accomplished
overnight," he said.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Editing by Himani
Sarkar, Robert Birsel)