China to cut weighting of dollar, euro in CFETS yuan basket index in 2023

12/30/2022 | 04:24am EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China will adjust the weightings of a key yuan index basket in 2023, the country's foreign exchange trading platform said on Friday.

Starting on Jan. 1, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), which is overseen by the central bank, will lower the U.S. dollar's weighting in the CFETS currency basket to 19.83% from 19.88% and cut the euro's weighting to 18.21% from 18.45%, according to an online statement. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


