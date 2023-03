BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will ensure developers deliver pre-sold properties and expand the supply of affordable rental housing, according to a report from the state economic planner released at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament on Sunday.

China will also insist that "housing is for living, not for speculation," and use the city-specific policy toolbox to the fullest, said the report. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)