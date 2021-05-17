China to ensure iron ore, steel market stability - state planner

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on
Tuesday it and market regulators were looking into the steel and
iron ore market situation and would adopt targeted measures to
ensure market stability.
It would encourage firms to actively develop overseas iron
ore resources and widen channels for imports, National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) spokesman Jin Xiandong
said at a press briefing.
China also plans to support domestic firms to increase iron
ore exploration and development in the country, Jin said.
(Reporting by Min Zhang, Stella Qiu and Shivani Singh; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)