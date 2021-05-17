Log in
China to ensure iron ore, steel market stability - state planner

05/17/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Tuesday it and market regulators were looking into the steel and iron ore market situation and would adopt targeted measures to ensure market stability.

It would encourage firms to actively develop overseas iron ore resources and widen channels for imports, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) spokesman Jin Xiandong said at a press briefing.

China also plans to support domestic firms to increase iron ore exploration and development in the country, Jin said. (Reporting by Min Zhang, Stella Qiu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


