China to handle COVID clusters in a targeted, science-based manner

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will cope with local
COVID-19 outbreaks in a "science-based, targeted" manner to
maintain the normal order of life, according to a government
work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting
of parliament on Saturday.
China will stick to preventing inbound COVID infections and
the domestic resurgence of the disease while continuing to
refine its epidemic measures, according to the report.
The country will also step up research into coronavirus
variants and their prevention and accelerate researching and
developing vaccines and effective medicines against COVID, the
report said.
In a separate document issued on Saturday, China's state
planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
said the country will organize research into COVID vaccination
using products based on different technologies and increase the
coverage of COVID boosters.
China will further speed up the domestic research,
development and approval of COVID-19 medicines in accordance
with epidemic control needs, and coordinate efforts on
production, storage and quality supervision.
China will also enhance cross-border trade to ensure the
unimpeded trade of vaccines and materials needed to produce
them, the NDRC said in the document.
(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo, Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)