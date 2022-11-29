Advanced search
China to hold COVID control press conference

11/29/2022 | 12:51am EST
A woman delivers food to a residential compound that is under lockdown as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will hold a press conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday amid record COVID infections and protests in Shanghai and Beijing.

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council will invite experts of the National Health Commission and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to introduce the implementation of COVID prevention and control measures to effectively hand the epidemic, the government said.

China on Tuesday reported a decline in new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 28, posting 38,645 cases, after a record daily high of 40,347 cases on the previous day.

The country has been roiled by weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against Beijing's stringent zero-COVID measures.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
