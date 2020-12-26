China to hold annual parliament meeting on March 5

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will hold the annual
meeting of its top legislative body on March 5 in the capital
city of Beijing, official state media Xinhua News Agency
reported on Saturday.
The decision was made by the Standing Committee of the
National People's Congress (NPC) on Saturday, and the proposed
agenda includes reviewing a government work report and a draft
of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China's blueprint for economic and
social development, according to Xinhua.
The gathering of the National People's Congress typically
takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May
this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
(CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament, was advised to meet on
March 4 in Beijing, reported Xinhua.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christina Fincher)