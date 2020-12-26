China to hold annual parliament meeting on March 5

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will hold the annual meeting of its top legislative body on March 5 in the capital city of Beijing, official state media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

The decision was made by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Saturday, and the proposed agenda includes reviewing a government work report and a draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China's blueprint for economic and social development, according to Xinhua.

The gathering of the National People's Congress typically takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament, was advised to meet on March 4 in Beijing, reported Xinhua. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christina Fincher)