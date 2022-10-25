China to impose consumption tax on e-cigarettes from November

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance
will impose a consumption tax on e-cigarettes sold in China from
Nov. 1, according to a notice published on Tuesday.
The taxation policy will further entrench China's
once-scattered e-cigarette industry into the country's
state-backed tobacco monopoly, a major generator of tax revenue
for the country.
According to the Ministry of Finance, a tax rate of 36% will
be placed on the production or import of e-cigarettes, while an
11% tax will be placed on the wholesale distribution of
e-cigarettes.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Louise Heavens)