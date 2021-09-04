Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to improve monetary policy controls, build risk warning system - central bank

09/04/2021 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lujiazui financial district during sunset in Pudong, Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will continue to improve monetary policy controls and its prudent macroeconomic policy framework, and construct an early-warning system to monitor and evaluate financial risks, a senior central bank official said on Saturday.

People's Bank of China Vice Governor Chen Yulu told a Beijing forum that China would continue to maintain "the bottom line of avoiding systemic risks" and would work to incorporate all financial institutions in its supervision framework.

China will continue to open up its financial markets to foreign institutions, he said in the broadcast speech, describing the process as "almost complete". Chen said restrictions on foreign ownership in banking, securities, fund management and insurance had been completely removed.

Foreign investors increased their holdings of domestic yuan assets, including stocks, bonds, deposits and loans, to 1.27 trillion yuan ($197 billion) in the first half of 2021, he said.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the Phone
PU
02:52aDidi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it
RE
01:21aChina to improve monetary policy controls, build risk warning system - central bank
RE
01:11aPhilippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including UAE
RE
01:00aLouisianans scramble to find fuel for generators after Ida
RE
12:32aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : Telephone Conversation between PM & Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
PU
12:21aChina set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-year
RE
09/03Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him
RE
09/03AMAZON COM : to proactively remove more content that violates rules from cloud service -sources
RE
09/03New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
2Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
3China set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-..
4U.S. companies lash out at Texas law changes, including abortion ban
5Amazon com : to proactively remove more content that violates rules fro..

HOT NEWS