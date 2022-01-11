Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review

01/11/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will maintain anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS), a by-product of ethanol production used in animal feed, from the United States during a review.

The ministry will conduct expiry review investigations on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed on DDGS imports from the United States from Jan. 12 and it should end before Jan. 12, 2023, the ministry said in statements.

The ministry said it had on Oct. 25 received an application for expiry review of anti-dumping measures submitted by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of China's dried corn distiller's grains industry.

China's tariffs on U.S. DDGS were first implemented in 2016 at a rate of 33.8%, and its imports of the feed ingredient fell sharply.

Anti-dumping duties were raised to the current level of 42.2%-53.7% in January 2017, while the anti-subsidy tariffs were raised to 11.2%-12% from 10.0%-10.7%.

The ministry said any interested party could submit suggestions and evidence to the review within 20 days.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh; editing by Jason Neely, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.15% 599.75 End-of-day quote.2.28%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.88% 6326.764 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.04% 496.5944 Delayed Quote.2.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aUK's First-Ever Gilt Auction Post-QE Should Go Fine
DJ
04:24aGabon oil and utilities workers strike over COVID-19 measures
RE
04:23aEgypt reopens two Mediterranean ports after weather improves
RE
04:22aChina to keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review
RE
04:20aMalaysia Kimanis crude exports to rise in March after 1 cargo rolled forward -sources
RE
04:20aB2Gold says Mali mine unaffected by ECOWAS sanctions
RE
04:19aChina's Tianjin says coronavirus outbreak hits 49 cases amid Omicron battle
RE
04:18aDollar slips ahead of Powell comments; Swiss franc at seven week high
RE
04:18aKenya hit by nationwide blackout after major transmission line breaks
RE
04:18aEthiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people - aid workers, citing witnesses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Says Fiscal Year Operating Margin Topped Guidance on One-Offs
2Bridgewater's Ray Dalio advises being underweight cash due to inflation..
3SAP SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Kahoot! Group Trading Update - Fourth Quarter 2021
5TEAMVIEWER : Barclays gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS