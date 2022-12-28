China to launch grain reserves company in 2023

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's state-owned grains trader
COFCO said on Thursday a new joint venture it has set up with
state stockpiler Sinograin to manage the country's huge grain
reserves will officially begin operations next month.
The China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co Ltd was
established in September, according to the COFCO statement on
its public WeChat account, and is part of the state's efforts to
improve the efficiency of its grain reserves and better ensure
food security.
China buys soybeans and grain from global markets to stock
its state reserves, which it says are critical to ensuring food
supplies for the world's biggest population.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)