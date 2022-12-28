Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China to launch grain reserves company in 2023

12/28/2022 | 10:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's state-owned grains trader COFCO said on Thursday a new joint venture it has set up with state stockpiler Sinograin to manage the country's huge grain reserves will officially begin operations next month.

The China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co Ltd was established in September, according to the COFCO statement on its public WeChat account, and is part of the state's efforts to improve the efficiency of its grain reserves and better ensure food security.

China buys soybeans and grain from global markets to stock its state reserves, which it says are critical to ensuring food supplies for the world's biggest population. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.03% 601.3889 Real-time Quote.10.85%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.59% 468 End-of-day quote.10.59%
Latest news "Economy"
12:22aIndian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented as -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07aTurkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
RE
12/28India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
12/28Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
RE
12/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end
RE
12/28Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
2Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip
3China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
4Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
5Rupee likely to open largely unchanged as China COVID impact assessed

HOT NEWS