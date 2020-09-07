Log in
China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules - WSJ

09/07/2020 | 02:42pm EDT

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-to-launch-initiative-to-set-global-data-security-rules-11599502974?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 on Monday.

Under its new "Global Initiative on Data Security," China would call on all countries to handle data security in a "comprehensive, objective and evidence-based manner," the Journal said citing a draft reviewed by it.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to announce the initiative on Tuesday at a seminar in Beijing on global digital governance, the report said.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has in recent months tightened its restrictions on Chinese companies citing national security concerns.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

