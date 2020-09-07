China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules - WSJ

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China is launching an initiative to set
global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to
persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese
technology, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-to-launch-initiative-to-set-global-data-security-rules-11599502974?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1
on Monday.
Under its new "Global Initiative on Data Security," China
would call on all countries to handle data security in a
"comprehensive, objective and evidence-based manner," the
Journal said citing a draft reviewed by it.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to announce
the initiative on Tuesday at a seminar in Beijing on global
digital governance, the report said.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has in
recent months tightened its restrictions on Chinese companies
citing national security concerns.
