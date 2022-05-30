China to launch new rules for multi-channel network industry

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China will implement new rules
for the multi-channel network industry from June 30, the
National Radio and Television Administration said on its website
on Monday.
The broadcasting regulator said firms in the industry need
to obtain licenses to operate, follow rules on the content they
publish and the livestreamers they manage.
It also asked agencies to strengthen supervision and
management of the official fan group accounts of their clients.
(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)