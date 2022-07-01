China to loosen entry restrictions on U.S. citizens, transit via 3rd country now permitted

July 1 (Reuters) - China will loosen entry restrictions on
U.S. citizens, allowing entrance in case of transit via a third
country, notices issued late on Friday by the Chinese embassy in
Washington said, relaxing rules imposed in Beijing's drive to
curb COVID-19.
China's "dynamic COVID zero" policy, which aims to minimise
the risk of infected travellers arriving from abroad, has
resulted in many barriers to international travel, from
restrictions on the issue and renewal of passports for Chinese
citizens to tough quarantine requirements upon arrival.
According to an updated policy statement, U.S. citizens with
valid negative COVID test results looking to enter China may now
apply for and receive a green health code for travel in from
either the United States or a third country. In the past, the
embassy would only grant the codes to U.S. citizens flying
directly from the United States.
China has loosened the same restrictions recently for
citizens of other countries.
The restrictions, coupled with a limited number of direct
flights from the United States to China, caused ticket prices to
cost as much as $10,000.
The changes follow a similar slight relaxation of COVID
testing rules for people arriving in China from countries
including the United States announced on May 18.
