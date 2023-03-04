BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China plans to ensure that high-quality medical resources become more broadly available, according to a government report released by China's state planner on Sunday.

The country will make continuous efforts to ensure the production, distribution and supply of key medical supplies, the planner said, and major drugstore chains and internet platforms will play a bigger role in raising the efficiency of drug distribution and delivery. (Reporting by Joe Cash and Bernard Orr; Editing by William Mallard)