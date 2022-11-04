China to make substantial changes to COVID policy soon- former govt expert

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Substantial changes to
China's "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy are set to take place
soon, a former Chinese disease control official told a
conference hosted by investment bank Citi on Friday, according
to a recording of the session heard by Reuters.
Zeng Guang, a former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese
Centre for Disease Control and Prevention who has remained
outspoken on China's COVID fight, said that the conditions for
China opening up were "accumulating", citing new vaccines and
progress the country had made in antiviral drug research.
Asked by Citi chief China economist Yu Xiangrong if China
would open up after its annual meeting of parliament that
traditionally takes place early in the year, he said many new
policies would be introduced in the next five to six months,
without detailing what information he was basing this on.
Citi declined to comment on Zeng's remarks. Zeng and Yu did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Alex
Richardson)