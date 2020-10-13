Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

China to raise $6 billion via bond issue; U.S. investors welcome for first time - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:17am EDT
U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is set to raise around $6 billion through an international sovereign bond sale this week in which it will allow U.S.-based institutional investors to participate for the first time, four people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Ministry of Finance has mandated 13 banks for the proposed multi-tranche Reg S and 144A offering, showed a mandate announcement seen by Reuters.

Reg S bonds may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States, whereas 144A offerings are U.S. private placements for U.S. investors. China's previous international sovereign bond sales have all been Reg S offerings.

"It's a sign that China is continuing to want to expand its investor base," said one of the people, referring to the U.S. offering.

While the size of the deal was not disclosed, the four sources said it would likely be around $6 billion, in line with China's last bond sale.

The bonds will likely be sold in three, five, 10 and 30 year tranches, two of the people said. The final deal size and pricing is set for Wednesday, they said.

One of the people said the deal had seen strong feedback on Tuesday.

"Despite the U.S.-China noise, it doesn't seem that U.S. investors care all that much," the person said.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media on the matter.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said it had assigned A+/Stable ratings to China's proposed U.S. dollar bonds.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Scott Murdoch and Andrew Galbraith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:17aChina to raise $6 billion via bond issue; U.S. investors welcome for first time - sources
RE
10/12New Zealand Sept House Prices Boosted by Low Mortgage Rates -- Update
DJ
10/12Small investment funds buy Venezuela bonds to pressure Maduro and Guaido
RE
10/12New Zealand Sept House Prices Boosted by Low Mortgage Rates
DJ
10/12On negative rates, boe's bailey says we are not near addressing whether we should use negative rates
RE
10/12Bank of England has 'absolutely open mind' on negative rates - Haskel
RE
10/12Bank of England Questions Lenders on Readiness for Negative Rates -- Update
DJ
10/12Small investment funds buy Venezuela bonds to pressure Maduro and Guaido
RE
10/12Bank of Korea seen holding rates this week and for the rest of 2020 - Reuters poll
RE
10/12Reuters poll - 22 of 27 analysts that gave 2021 forecasts see bank of korea keeping rates steady through end of next year
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
3APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: New Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
4Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
5FACTBOX: Four things to watch for at Apple's iPhone launch event
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group