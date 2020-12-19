Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to ramp up derivative market development, sec regulator says

12/19/2020 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China will accelerate the rollout of futures and options for natural gas, refined oil and peanuts to help price discovery, a senior securities regulator said on Saturday.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, also told a forum in Shenzhen that the country's planned expansion of its capital markets would require a more sophisticated financial derivative market.

"Currently, China's financial futures and options market is at an early stage of development," Fang said in a speech that was published by the China Futures Association.

"It far lags market participants' growing needs to manage their risks. It also fails to keep pace with China's economic development and financial reforms."

However, Fang said growth in China's commodities futures market is "encouraging".

Total futures trading turnover jumped 46% during the first 11 months of 2020 to 382.5 trillion yuan ($58.53 trillion), fueled by rising risk-hedging needs due to the coronavirus.

China this year has rolled out 12 new commodity derivative products. Institutional holdings in China's commodities market jumped by 38%, Fang added.

He said China must ensure smooth launch of hog futures on January 8, and will also study carbon futures to help Beijing meet its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060.

Separately, the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange said over the weekend that it has launched an innovative business model that allows group purchases for liquefied natural gas (LNG) tenders.

($1 = 6.5348 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.516 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
WTI 1.42% 49.03 Delayed Quote.-22.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aChina to ramp up derivative market development, sec regulator says
RE
02:05aBANK OF MONGOLIA : Monetary policy statement - 2020/07
PU
01:24aBoeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing -U.S. Senate report
RE
01:10aChina signals GM, biotech push in key policy statement
RE
01:06aGinza shoppers clean hands, phones with high-tech wash stations
RE
12:22aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
RE
12/19Congress works through the weekend to finalize COVID aid package
RE
12/18Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
RE
12/18Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
RE
12/18Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots in 737 MAX testing - U.S. Senate report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
5PINDUODUO INC. : Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ