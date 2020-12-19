China to ramp up derivative market development, sec regulator says

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China will accelerate the
rollout of futures and options for natural gas, refined oil and
peanuts to help price discovery, a senior securities regulator
said on Saturday.
Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission, also told a forum in Shenzhen that the
country's planned expansion of its capital markets would require
a more sophisticated financial derivative market.
"Currently, China's financial futures and options market is
at an early stage of development," Fang said in a speech that
was published by the China Futures Association.
"It far lags market participants' growing needs to manage
their risks. It also fails to keep pace with China's economic
development and financial reforms."
However, Fang said growth in China's commodities futures
market is "encouraging".
Total futures trading turnover jumped 46% during the first
11 months of 2020 to 382.5 trillion yuan ($58.53 trillion),
fueled by rising risk-hedging needs due to the coronavirus.
China this year has rolled out 12 new commodity derivative
products. Institutional holdings in China's commodities market
jumped by 38%, Fang added.
He said China must ensure smooth launch of hog futures on
January 8, and will also study carbon futures to help Beijing
meet its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060.
Separately, the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange
said over the weekend that it has launched an innovative
business model that allows group purchases for liquefied natural
gas (LNG) tenders.
($1 = 6.5348 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)