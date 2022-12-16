China to reform securities settlement system

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in January published draft securities settlement rules that embody the principle of Delivery Versus Payment (DVP), a global practice under which the settlement of stocks and cash occurs simultaneously.

Currently in China's equity market, stocks are settled on the day they are traded, but cash settles the next day.

The CSRC said on Friday that it will launch the DVP reform on Dec. 26.

The reform will keep existing practices unchanged, but use labelling to correlate securities delivery and payment, and make clear how to deal with breaches of contract, the CSRC said.

It will not have any impact on investment and trading, but will make the settlement system more secure, and "further attract foreign capital into China's market," the watchdog said.

Global investors have long hoped that China would reform its settlement system. The differences create additional costs and risks for overseas investors and their brokers, ASIFMA, the financial industry body, has said.

