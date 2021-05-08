China to restrict mobile app news notifications in internet clampdown

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China's internet watchdog said
on Saturday that it will ban some mobile app notifications and
tighten regulations as the government ramps up a campaign to
rein in the growing influence of internet companies over its
citizens' daily lives.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will strengthen
guidance and control of mobile app information sources, and
restrict notification volumes as part of what it terms a
"people's war" aimed at bringing order to the online
environment, Xie Dengke, a CAC spokesperson told a State Council
press conference.
The CAC will ban media-related mobile applications from
sending notifications from independent social media accounts
operating in violation of regulations, and will filter what it
sees as harmful and undesirable information, Xie said.
Xie did not name specific mobile applications or social
media accounts affected by the new rules.
The CAC will also work with financial regulators to
"rectify" self-published financial accounts that have spread
rumours, Xie said, to bring the dissemination of financial
information under control.
China has in recent months sought to curb the economic and
social power of its once loosely regulated internet giants, in a
clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping.
Greater scrutiny and a strengthening of antitrust regulatory
powers mirror an increasingly tough approach to the tech sector
in the United States and Europe.
Following a "self-inspection" period to give mobile
application operators an opportunity to address problems, the
regulator will punish those not meeting certain requirements
with penalties including fines and service suspensions, Xie
said.
He did not say how long the self-inspection period would
last.
Earlier this week, the internet watchdog found that 33
mobile phone apps broke data privacy rules by collecting data
without consent, among other issues.
