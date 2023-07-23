BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China will resume 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from Wednesday, its embassies in the two countries, more than three years after the visas were suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Visa-free entry to China will be available for citizens of Singapore and Brunei with ordinary passports travelling for business, sightseeing, visiting relatives and friends, and in transit, the embassies said in notices on their websites.

China lifted many of its zero-COVID measures in December but only began issuing tourist visas again in March.

China has also been seeking visa-free travel for its citizens to Singapore. (Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by William Mallard)