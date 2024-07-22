BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday it will conduct a final review of anti-dumping measures on imports of stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates from the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Indonesia.

The review will examine if termination of the anti-dumping measures on the imports from those regions and countries will result in the resumption of dumping activities that harm China's domestic steel industry, the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made in response to a request from some of China's stainless steel mills, the ministry said.

The investigation, starting from Tuesday, will end before July 23 a year from now, it said.

