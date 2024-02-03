SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China said in a major policy document on Saturday that it would revitalise rural villages as it continues to push for greater self-sufficiency in its key food supplies.

The annual rural policy blueprint, known as the "number one document", says China will strengthen measures to up farmers' income and develop rural industries, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Last year China said it would increase its efforts to boost the output of soybeans and edible oils, in a push for greater self-sufficiency in its key food supplies. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by William Mallard)