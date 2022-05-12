China to roll out new policies when needed to support economy - party official

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China will not hesitate to
introduce new policies to prop up growth, a senior Communist
Party official said on Thursday, as the economy feels the pinch
of protracted COVID-19 lockdowns.
China aims to implement existing policies in the first half
of the year and is ready to take new steps when the need arises,
Han Wenxiu, deputy head of the party's office for financial and
economic affairs, said at a news conference in Beijing.
"We will waste no time in planning and rolling out
incremental policies. There is sufficient room for fiscal,
monetary policy and other policies, and we have various policy
tools," Han said.
"We will step up policy adjustments, we will take actions
when necessary," Han said without giving details.
The government has moved to cushion a deepening economic
slowdown as authorities race to stop the spread of COVID cases
with full or partial lockdowns in dozens of cities, including
the commercial hub of Shanghai.
China must control COVID in a "scientific, precise and
effective" way, to create a vital pre-condition for normal
economic operations, Han said.
The government has been cutting taxes for businesses and
channeling more funds into infrastructure projects, while the
central bank has been pumping more cash into the economy and
increasing support for some sectors.
Some government economists have been calling for additional
policy stimulus, including expanding the annual budget deficit
and issuing special treasury bonds.
The People's Bank of China will step up financial support
for the real economy, including lowering financing costs, deputy
central bank governor Chen Yulu told the same news conference.
