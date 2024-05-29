STORY: China will be sending two young giant pandas to the U.S., the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. said on Wednesday (May 29).

It's been just months since the zoo returned three bears to China amid heightened tensions between the global superpowers.

Brandie Smith is the zoo's director.

"We are welcoming giant pandas back to our nation's capital by the end of this year. Yes, absolutely. The Smithsonian and the China Wildlife Conservation Association have reached a ten-year cooperative breeding and research agreement for giant pandas...." // "Our new bears are Bao Li and Qing Bao."

The announcement follows increased engagement between Washington and Beijing, which has put the relationship on a steadier footing since hitting historic lows last year.

China's ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng said the new panda cooperation agreement was (quote) "a very good sign" for U.S.-China relations.

"So far, China has worked with 20 countries on panda conservation. The United States was among the first. Together, our researchers have successfully bred 17 pandas, panda cubs, and solved a number of technical challenges. The National Zoo is an important participant in the process."

China's communist government has long used "panda diplomacy" to enhance the country's soft power, lending the bears to zoos in various countries over the decades as goodwill animal ambassadors.

Including in 1972, when Beijing presented two giant pandas as gifts to the U.S. after President Richard Nixon's historic Cold War visit.