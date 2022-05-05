Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to send vice president to S.Korea president's inauguration

05/05/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan delivers a speech at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing

SEOUL (Reuters) -China's Vice President Wang Qishan plans to attend the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol next week, Yoon's team announced on Friday, as Beijing tries to expand its influence in the region.

Wang's planned attendance comes as Yoon has vowed to strengthen South Korea's alliance with the United States in the face of growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, and as Washington pushes to keep Beijing's growing influence in check.

The United States is sending second gentleman Douglas Emhoff as the head of its delegation to the ceremony, slated for Tuesday in Seoul, according to the president-elect's team.

Senior foreign affairs and security officials were not included in the U.S. delegation; President Joe Biden plans to visit Seoul the following week for talks with Yoon.

From Japan, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama will attend the inauguration, and Tokyo is also expected to send a minister-level official, the presidential transition team said, adding that the process has not been finalised.

Yoon takes office amid myriad challenges, with North Korea conducting weapons tests ahead of his inauguration.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast in its 14th known test this year, after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop the country's nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed."

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)

By Soo-hyang Choi and Joori Roh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38aEXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
12:37aANALYSIS : Buckle up, say traders as Wall Street's wild ride shows no sign of end
RE
12:33aWheat drops 1.5%, but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns
RE
12:33aIndian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall at Open but Losses Seen Capped
DJ
12:18aWrangle over EU carbon market revamp threatens climate targets
RE
12:17aShanghai says China's worst COVID outbreak under "effective control"
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aU.S. unemployment rate expected to fall to 3.5% in April, job gains to slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
2MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing
3Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Petrobras not to hike fuel prices, calls its p..
4IDT Corporation Postpones Spinoff of net2phone
5Indian shares fall over 1%, track Asian peers over inflation worries

HOT NEWS