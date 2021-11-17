Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
China to set up 200 billion yuan relending facility to back clean use of coal

11/17/2021 | 06:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: A coal-fired heating complex is seen behind the ground covered by snow in Harbin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will establish a special relending facility worth 200 billion yuan ($31.35 billion) to support the clean use of coal, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

It did not say what activities would be classified as a clean use of coal, but the cabinet said the loans would in addition to a lending tool rolled out by the central bank this month to support efforts to cut carbon emissions.

China's central bank said on Nov. 8 it would provide financial institutions with low-cost loans to help firms cut carbon emissions, supporting the country's long-term carbon neutrality goals.

($1 = 6.3792 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
