Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to set up firewall between bankers, analysts in IPO deals -paper

08/30/2022 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a new coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities association has drafted rules to set up a firewall between investment bankers and analysts in deals to ensure unbiased pricing of initial public offerings (IPOs), the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

Bankers in an IPO deal are barred from discussing profit forecasts and valuations with analysts, who should make conclusions independently, the newspaper said, citing rules drafted by the Securities Association of China.

Brokerages should also regularly check on their internal firewall systems, according to the rules, which were distributed to brokerages for their opinions, the newspaper said.

Such rules will prevent distortion of IPO pricing, protect investor interest in a market crucial to funding innovation and growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

China has adopted a U.S.-style, registration-based IPO system in some parts of its stock market to make pricing of shares more market-oriented, with plans to soon expand the reform to the entire market.

A company's valuation report is increasingly important under such an IPO system, but analysts have inadequate levels of independence in writing such reports, some of which are grossly inaccurate in their projections, the newspaper said, citing China's securities association.

To avoid conflict of interest, investment bankers will be barred by the rules from discussing earnings estimates and valuations with analysts in an IPO deal, though they can communicate on the basics of the issuer in the presence of compliance officers, the paper said.

The rules also ban issuers, investment bankers and salespeople from exerting pressure on analysts to skew their research conclusions, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aInflation - the only game in town
RE
01:03aChina stocks fall on COVID outbreaks; coal shares slump
RE
01:01aS.Korea Aug exports growth seen slowing, inflation to cool slightly - Reuters poll
RE
12:59aIndian rupee rises on foreign inflows, dollar retreat
RE
12:56aUk military intelligence- since start of august, russia has made…
RE
12:55aUk military intelligence says ukrainian long-range precision str…
RE
12:55aJAPAN FINANCE MINISTER : Tokyo will coordinate with other Sri Lanka creditors on debt
RE
12:54aUk military intelligence- several brigades of ukrainian armed fo…
RE
12:52aBase metals drop as COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. rate hike weigh
RE
12:52aVietnam 2022 rice exports to rise to 6.3-6.5 mln tonnes - food association
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices slip as inflation woes outweigh possible OPEC+ output cuts
2Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets
3EV maker Lucid files for mixed shelf offering of up to $8 billion
4Emerson Electric : Renewable Technologies Support China's Carbon Reduct..
5Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls

HOT NEWS