China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn - customs

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China will complete the signing
of the quarantine agreement for imports of Brazilian corn and
peanuts and soybeans from Malawi as part of its diversification
of grain imports, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General
Administration of Customs, during a news conference in Beijing
on Wednesday.
Customs said in May they had finalised an agreement to allow
imports of Brazilian corn, lining up an alternative to U.S. corn
to replace imports from Ukraine.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)