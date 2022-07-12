Log in
China to sign quarantine agreement on Brazilian corn - customs

07/12/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China will complete the signing of the quarantine agreement for imports of Brazilian corn and peanuts and soybeans from Malawi as part of its diversification of grain imports, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, during a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Customs said in May they had finalised an agreement to allow imports of Brazilian corn, lining up an alternative to U.S. corn to replace imports from Ukraine. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
