BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it will implement anti-dumping duties on propionic acid products originating from the United States for five years from July 21.

The anti-dumping duties are set at 43.5% for all U.S. companies, the ministry said. (Reporting by Siyi Liu, Liz Lee and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)