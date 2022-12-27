China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will step up financial
support to small and private businesses in the catering and
tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the
country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid
China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and
restricted tourists' travels.
After the National Health Commission on Monday announced
China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers
from Jan. 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday
ahead of borders reopening.
"The recovery and expansion of consumption will be a
priority," China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CBIRC) said in the statement.
The purchase of big-ticket items such as new energy vehicles
and green home appliances will be encouraged, CBIRC said.
China will also step up financial support for private
investment and private enterprises, the regulator added.
Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, fell 5.9% in
November amid broad-based weakness in the services sector, which
was the biggest contraction since May when commercial hub
Shanghai was under lockdown.
Policymakers have set out plans to expand domestic
consumption and investment following the relaxation of stringent
COVID-related restrictions and subsequent surge of infections.
Amid protracted weakness in the property sector, the
CBIRC pledged to satisfy reasonable financing needs and to
improve leading developers' balance sheets.
The regulator will also proactively respond to the risks
of credit asset quality deteriorating and will encourage banks
to reinforce the disposal of non-performing loans, according to
the CBIRC statement.
(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Meg Shen; Editing by Tom Hogue)