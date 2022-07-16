China to step up implementation of 'prudent' monetary policy-central bank chief

Yi made the comments via videolink during the meeting of G20 finance leaders in Indonesia, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, China reported that growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, increasing just 0.4% on the year, lagging expectations, as the world's second-largest economy was hobbled by widespread lockdowns to extinguish outbreaks of COVID-19.

While June data showed signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a rapid recovery as China sticks to its tough zero-COVID policy, the country's property market is in a deep slump and the global outlook is darkening.

During the G20 finance meetings in Bali, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said by videolink that China will donate $50 million to a new pandemic prevention and response fund being set up by the World Bank.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Tony Munroe. Editing by Jane Merriman)