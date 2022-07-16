Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to step up implementation of 'prudent' monetary policy-central bank chief

07/16/2022 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy is facing downward pressure due to COVID-19 and external shocks, and the central bank will "increase implementation of prudent monetary policy" to support the real economy, China's central bank Governor Yi Gang said.

Yi made the comments via videolink during the meeting of G20 finance leaders in Indonesia, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, China reported that growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, increasing just 0.4% on the year, lagging expectations, as the world's second-largest economy was hobbled by widespread lockdowns to extinguish outbreaks of COVID-19.

While June data showed signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a rapid recovery as China sticks to its tough zero-COVID policy, the country's property market is in a deep slump and the global outlook is darkening.

During the G20 finance meetings in Bali, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said by videolink that China will donate $50 million to a new pandemic prevention and response fund being set up by the World Bank.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Tony Munroe. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aPakistan to get $4 billion from friendly countries to shore up reserves - finance minister
RE
09:47aCurfew declared in Sudanese towns after deadly clashes
RE
09:44aSix killed in rare attack near Malian capital
RE
09:42aSisi and Biden discuss food security, energy in first meeting - Egyptian presidency
RE
09:39aS.Africa's Eskom sees rolling power cuts over by end of next week
RE
09:00aAbbott expects to start shipping EleCare infant formula in the coming weeks
RE
08:51aBank of Canada chief sees inflation "a little over" 8% as soon as next week
RE
08:38aChina to step up implementation of 'prudent' monetary policy-central bank chief
RE
08:36aSwiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in Sept -report
RE
08:34aYellen says she had 'productive' meetings on Russian oil price cap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer &..
2Macau to extend city lockdown, casino closure until Friday
3Certain Ordinary Shares of MorphoSys AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
4Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines
5Japan govt to support trading firms' stakes in Sakhalin-2- sources

HOT NEWS