Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China to strengthen basic agricultural research in seed industry

06/05/2021 | 12:59pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China will strengthen basic agricultural research in the seed industry to ensure food security and the supply of agricultural products, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) said.

A series of significant achievements have been made during the country's 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) in genome analysis, the cloning of new genes and key breeding technologies for crops.

Researchers have explored the field of genome-wide selection and genetic improvement and identified a number of genes that regulate the tolerance of increased planting density, defense responses and nutrient absorption and utilization in rice.

Dozens of key genes related to tiller number, stature and root meristem activity in rice have been cloned.

Researchers studied the fixation of heterozygosity and haploid induction through the simultaneous editing of related genes in hybrid rice and obtained plants that could propagate clonally through seeds. Application of this method may enable self-propagation of a broad range of elite hybrid crops.

The CAAS said it has also unveiled a series of programs to boost the development of the seed industry in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

It will focus on basic research in the new system of plant-microbe interactions featuring highly efficient nitrogen fixation, photosynthesis and nitrogen use and epigenetic regulation in response to the environment, aiming to increase grain yield and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.

The integration of systems biology, big data, synthetic biology and artificial intelligence will innovate precise gene-editing tools and technologies.

It will also design new gene and protein components and construct an efficient system of cell factories and synthetic organisms.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 11:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:34aReaction to the G7 minimum tax agreement
RE
09:27aIRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S A  : Integrated Report 2020
PU
09:25aALKERMES  : ALKS FINAL_ASCO21 Nemva IR Call 6.4.21 9.00am.pdf
PU
09:09aDAIMLER  : Newsflashes from the 2021 ADAC TOTAL 24h Race
PU
09:01aAlphabet inc says "we hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalized soon"- spokesperson
RE
09:00aAlphabet inc says we strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules"- spokesperson
RE
08:59aALPHABET  : Google says supports work to update international tax rules
RE
08:59aGoogle spokesman says company strongly supports work being done to update international tax rules, hopes that countries can finalize 'balanced and durable agreement' soon
RE
08:59aG-7 Nations Agree on New Rules for Taxing Global Companies -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:58aAmazon.com- "we hope to see discussions continue to advance with the broader g20 and inclusive framework alliance- spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : G7 nations strike deal to tax big companies and squeeze havens
2EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
3AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
4ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
5SOLVAY SA : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources

HOT NEWS