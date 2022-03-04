China to strengthen management of commodity reserves -state planner

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's state planner will
closely monitor the supply and prices of some raw materials and
strengthen the management of commodity reserves to ensure supply
chain security, it said on Saturday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
in a report at the National People's Congress that it would
establish a sound early warning mechanism against risks in
industrial and supply chains, and accelerate the construction of
national commodities reserves and transportation bases.
"Demand is weak and supply is constrained, while commodity
prices such as energy and minerals remain high, pressuring
companies' key production and operation indicators," said the
NDRC.
The NDRC pledged to stabilize the supply and price of raw
materials and primary products, according to the report.
China released batches of crude oil, refined oil, copper,
aluminium and zinc from its national reserves in 2021 to protect
manufacturers amid sky-rocketing raw material prices.
It has also stepped up the supervision of ingredient prices
and beefed up measures to crack down speculation in both spot
and futures markets.
The state planner said it would guide upstream and
downstream companies to stabilise supply and step up the
cooperation between production and sales.
It will speed up the exploration and development of oil,
natural gas and ores, according to the report.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)