China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - c.bank head

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will strengthen personal
protections in the financial technology sector to curb
unauthorised data collection and abuses, the country's central
bank chief said on Wednesday.
Beijing will improve the legal frameworks in the sector and
countries should jointly set standards for personal data
protection, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said via
video at the Hong Kong Fintech week.
Data protection is high on the central bank's agenda, Yi
said, adding that some big tech companies have collected
customers' data without permission or misused such data.
"Going forward, we will continue to improve the legal system
for personal information protection in the financial sector and
strengthen regulation accordingly," Yi said.
China has preliminarily established a legal system for
personal data protection and government departments will
implement supervision, Yi said.
At the same time, he added said China should promote
reasonable data usage and make transactions more convenient, so
as to enable tech innovation.
China has launched a flurry of crackdowns targeting sectors
ranging from technology to cryptocurrency and after-school
tuition.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)