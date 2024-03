China to study market access, spur investment and domestic demand, Premier Li tells global CEOs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will carefully study issues of market access and cross-border data flows, Premier Li Qiang told an audience of global CEOs and Chinese policymakers at the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday.

China will soon issue relevant regulations in these areas, Li said, and it will work to boost domestic demand and spur investment through the use of 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in ultra long special treasury bonds. ($1 = 7.2293 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)