Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official

01/18/2021 | 11:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residential buildings under construction are seen near the central business district (CBD) in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will provide necessary policy support for the economic recovery this year, to avoid a "policy cliff", as small firms remain hard-pressed amid the pandemic, a senior official at the state planner said on Tuesday.

China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.

"We will have a good grip over the pace, intensity and effectiveness of macro policies to make sure the economic recovery remains stable and avoid a policy cliff," Yan Pengcheng, director of General Office at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters in an online briefing.

"Considering some micro market entities will still need to undergo a period of recovery - some small firms just started to 'get well from a serious illness', while others have yet to regain their stamina - macro policies will continue to maintain necessary support (for them)."

Chinese leaders at a key agenda-setting meeting last month pledged to maintain "necessary" policy support for the economy this year, avoiding a sudden policy shift, pointing to smaller economic stimulus in 2021.

China is likely to cool credit growth and scale back fiscal stimulus this year to help stabilise debt levels, but policymakers are likely to tread cautiously to avoid derailing the recovery, policy insiders said.

Yan said some temporary and emergency measures rolled out during the pandemic, which helped stabilise the economy, cannot last in the long term, and China still need to achieve growth through reforms and innovation.

In addition to policy steps such as interest rate cuts and increased fiscal spending, the government has unveiled some targeted measures, including cheap loans for some sectors and deferred loan repayments for small firms.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/18Australia, New Zealand dollars buoyed by risk-on mood
RE
01/18HK govt extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27
RE
01/18Hong Kong stocks hit 20-month high on mainland China demand
RE
01/18China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official
RE
01/18China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official
RE
01/18BOJ's policy review may make ETF buying more flexible - Reuters poll
RE
01/18Kazakhstan to vaccinate 6 mln people this year against coronavirus
RE
01/18RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – United Co-operative Bank Limited, Bagnan Station Road (North), P.O. – Bagnan, Dist- Howrah, Pin – 711 303, West Bengal – Extension of Period
PU
01/18Dollar retreats from one-month high as traders eye Biden's FX policy
RE
01/18HK govt extends work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
3COPPER : Copper prices gain as China's solid economic data supports
4TECHNIPFMC PLC : TECHNIPFMC : Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
5TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : TOKAI : Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion o..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ