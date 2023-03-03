The rules are aimed at expediting the listing of infrastructure projects in the form of asset-backed securities and REITs, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday published guidelines that encourage insurance asset management firms to conduct securitization and real estate investment trust (REITs) businesses.
The rules are aimed at expediting the listing of infrastructure projects in the form of asset-backed securities and REITs, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)