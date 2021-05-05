China to suspend economic dialog mechanism with Australia

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China "indefinitely" suspended on
Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic
Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback
for their strained relations.
"Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials
launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges
and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War
mindset and ideological discrimination," China's National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on
the decision.
The Australian dollar fell sharply on the news, and
was as low as 0.7701 to the U.S. dollar from Wednesday's
$0.7747.
Bilateral ties were strained in 2018 when Australia became
the first country to publicly ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from
its 5G network. Relations worsened last year when Australia
called for an independent investigation into the origins of the
novel coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from China.
Australia's trade minister, Dan Tehan, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on China's decision.
The last meeting under the mechanism, intended as a
framework for economic cooperation, was in Beijing in 2017.
In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A$149 billion
worth of goods to China, excluding services, of which iron ore
was by far the largest product.
Australia in April canceled two deals struck by its state
of Victoria with China on its flagship Belt and Road Initiative,
prompting the Chinese embassy in Australia to warn that already
tense bilateral ties were bound to worsen.
Reuters reported this week that Australia is reviewing the
99-year lease of a port in its north to a Chinese firm,
according to a government source.
Australia's federal parliament granted veto power over
foreign deals by states in December amid the deepening
diplomatic dispute with China, which has imposed a series of
trade sanctions on Australian exports ranging from wine to coal.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Kirsty Needham; Additional
reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Writing by Se Young Lee;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sam Holmes)