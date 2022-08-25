Log in
China to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list

08/25/2022 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will take the measures needed to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese companies after the U.S. added seven Chinese entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list.

Commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting made the comment at a news conference.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
