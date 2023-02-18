Advanced search
China top diplomat tells Blinken U.S. must resolve damage to ties - foreign ministry

02/18/2023 | 10:13pm EST
BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States must resolve the damage to China-U.S. relations caused by the indiscriminate use of force, China's top diplomat Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

Wang told Blinken that Washington must change course on the recent "so-called airship incident," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the U.S. shootdown of what the United States called a spy balloon but Beijing said was a weather-monitoring craft.

The two held an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference at the request of the United States, the Chinese statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
