Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China tourism rebounds over Golden Week but still below last year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 11:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman eats as people walk in the tourist area surrounding Houhai Lake during Chinese National Day holidays in Beijing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by China's success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year.

Tourism sites were visited by 637 million domestic tourists over the eight-day National Day holiday that started Oct. 1, 79% of last year's total, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Thursday.

Domestic tourism revenues stood at 466.56 billion yuan ($68.7 billion), 69.9% of last year's figure, it added.

That, however, marked an improvement from China's last long holiday period over May 1-5 for Labour Day, when 115 million domestic tourists travelled and tourism revenues were only 47.56 billion yuan.

Since then, COVID-19 cases have ebbed, with no new community transmissions in mainland China since early August.

"The consumption boom during the holiday is only the beginning of a long-lasting post-pandemic recovery in China, as we believe the recovery will be accelerating in the coming months and will further boost the rebound of China's economy," said Jay Xiao, CEO of Nasdaq-listed consumer finance platform LexinFintech.

Still, the October Golden Week figures undershot last year's levels, even though the holiday period was extended this year by a day as it overlapped with China's mid-autumn festival.

The figures also defied some expectations that domestic tourism would be much stronger with cross-border travel restrictions and a dearth of international flights deterring millions of Chinese nationals from overseas trips.

"The quick rebound may have alleviated concerns about China's growth momentum, but it is too early to be complacent," Betty Wang, senior China economist at ANZ, wrote in a note.

"Tourism revenue during the holiday period only rebounded to 69.9% of last year," she said, noting core inflation trended lower year-on-year to 0.5% growth in July and August, the lowest level since 2010."

The soft CPI growth suggests domestic demand remained fragile.

Separate data from the commerce ministry showed average daily sales at key retail and catering enterprises rose 4.9% over the October holiday period from a year earlier, with sales totalling 1.6 trillion yuan ($238 billion).

It also noted strong car sales growth in some areas around the country, with sales in Beijing 23.5% higher.

Car trips featured prominently this year, according to state media, contributing to highway congestion and also indicating continued caution over coronavirus transmissions and outbreaks.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Sophie Yu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Andrew Galbraith and Sophie Yu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. 0.59% 6.78 Delayed Quote.-51.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 11420.979628 Delayed Quote.26.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.46% 6.70528 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aJapan has no plan to issue digital currencies now but will deepen research
RE
12:16aGold gains as easing dollar, U.S. stimulus hopes bolster appeal
RE
12:16aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : PHU YEN JSC Sign Viet Nam's First Certified Green Loan for 257 MW Solar Power Project
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndia's already-high inflation likely climbed further in September
RE
12:13aSensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision
RE
12:11aAustralia dollar set for weekly gain, kiwi extends downtrend
RE
12:08aIBM inks first-ever esports deal with OWL
RE
12:07aAustralia c.bank warns of business failures as property vacancies rise
RE
10/08India's coronavirus infections rise by 70,496 to 6.91 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources
2Dollar slips and yuan soars as investors eye Biden presidency
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : GameStop shares surge 44% on tie-up with Microsoft to upgrade stores
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : remdesivir shaved five days off COVID-19 recovery time, reduced risk..
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Weed stocks surge as Kamala Harris vows to decriminalize pot in debate
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group