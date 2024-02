STORY: Six Chinese coast guard officers on Monday (February 19) boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat carrying 11 crew members and 23 passengers to check its route plan, certificate and crew licenses, leaving around half an hour later, Taiwan's coast guard said.

Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, told reporters outside the parliament in Taipei that the action has "harmed our people's feeling" and "triggered panic".

China announced on Sunday (February 18) that its coast guard would begin regular patrols and set up law enforcement activities around the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen, following the death of two Chinese nationals fleeing Taiwan's coast guard having entered into waters too close to Kinmen.