Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China unveils new rules to better regulate overseas lending

01/29/2022 | 06:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - Chinese financial regulators published new rules on overseas lending by domestic banks to facilitate the use of renminbi in such business and fend off risks in cross-border capital use on Jan 29.

A unified policy framework that covers overseas loans in both renminbi and foreign currencies will be established, according to the document jointly released by the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

From March 1, the new rules will expand the scope of business of renminbi loans, include cross-border fund flows of overseas lending in the macro-prudential policy framework, and clarify requirements of the utilization of overseas loans.

The authorities expect that the new policy will improve the international services of domestic banks, prompt cross-border finance to better support the real economy, and facilitate cross-border trade and investment.

The new rules will have a three-month transition period.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 23:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aTATUNG : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.
PU
12:51aMalaysian firms facing U.S. bans over forced labour summoned by ministry
RE
12:44aSaudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO
RE
12:31aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Amazon Last Mile Logistics Warehouse Portfolio Exit
PU
12:31aJSW STEEL : Demise
PU
12:31aADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : Scheme of Arrangement
PU
12:25aIsraeli President Herzog departs to UAE for first visit - spokesman
RE
12:11aGENERAL MOTORS : First 2023 Corvette Z06 Raises $3.6 Million for Operation Homefront
PU
01/29N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
01/29N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor
3Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
4T-Mobile to terminate corporate employees who aren't vaccinated by Apri..
5China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges

HOT NEWS