China unveils private pension plan for ageing population

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China unveiled a private pension scheme on Thursday, allowing employees to save funds in pension accounts and invest in financial products, in a major move by authorities to address challenges arising from an ageing population.

Employees can contribute up to 12,000 yuan ($1,863) per year to their pension fund under the new scheme, the government said in a policy document published on its website, compared with a fixed payment from both employees and employers under the state pension plan.

The government will adjust the maximum contribution allowed under the new plan according to economic conditions.

The scheme will be rolled out with one-year trials in some cities, before it is implemented nationwide, according to the document.

To encourage participation in the private pension system, tax deductions would be available on personal pension contributions for the first time.

Part of the challenge for policy makers would be to persuade individuals to carve out part of their earnings and invest in such a plan. In 2021, per capita disposable income nationwide stood at 35,128 yuan.

The securities regulator on Thursday hailed the new scheme, saying it will waste no time making rules to facilitate pension investment by mutual funds.

Capital markets can help preserve and increase the value of pension funds, to proactively tackle the challenges of an aging society, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

Meanwhile, pension money "can provide more long-term, and stable funds to develop the real economy, via capital markets."

The private pension accounts can be opened at commercial banks and designated financial institutions.

Funds held in the accounts can be invested in certain financial products, like banking wealth management products, deposits and public funds, and investors are to bear the corresponding risks, according to the document.

Those who will be eligible for the scheme include urban employees who already contribute to their basic pension insurance under the state social security system.

If a private pension holder dies, the assets their account can be bequeathed.

Independent consultancies estimate the private pension market will grow to at least $1.7 trillion by 2025, from $300 billion currently.

China needs to strengthen diversified pension insurance due to its ageing population, said Nie Wen, economist at Shanghai-based Hwabao Trust.

In just 20 years' time, 28% of China's population will be more than 60 years old, up from 10% today, making it one of the most rapidly-ageing populations in the world, according to projections cited by the World Health Organization. ($1 = 6.4396 yuan) (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)