China unveils private pension plan for ageing population

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China unveiled a private
pension scheme on Thursday, allowing employees to save funds in
pension accounts and invest in financial products, in a major
move by authorities to address challenges arising from an ageing
population.
Employees can contribute up to 12,000 yuan ($1,863) per year
to their pension fund under the new scheme, the government said
in a policy document published on its website, compared with a
fixed payment from both employees and employers under the state
pension plan.
The government will adjust the maximum contribution allowed
under the new plan according to economic conditions.
The scheme will be rolled out with one-year trials in some
cities, before it is implemented nationwide, according to the
document.
To encourage participation in the private pension system,
tax deductions would be available on personal pension
contributions for the first time.
Part of the challenge for policy makers would be to persuade
individuals to carve out part of their earnings and invest in
such a plan. In 2021, per capita disposable income nationwide
stood at 35,128 yuan.
The securities regulator on Thursday hailed the new scheme,
saying it will waste no time making rules to facilitate pension
investment by mutual funds.
Capital markets can help preserve and increase the value of
pension funds, to proactively tackle the challenges of an aging
society, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
in a statement on its website.
Meanwhile, pension money "can provide more long-term, and
stable funds to develop the real economy, via capital markets."
The private pension accounts can be opened at commercial
banks and designated financial institutions.
Funds held in the accounts can be invested in certain
financial products, like banking wealth management products,
deposits and public funds, and investors are to bear the
corresponding risks, according to the document.
Those who will be eligible for the scheme include urban
employees who already contribute to their basic pension
insurance under the state social security system.
If a private pension holder dies, the assets their account
can be bequeathed.
Independent consultancies estimate the private pension
market will grow to at least $1.7 trillion by 2025, from $300
billion currently.
China needs to strengthen diversified pension insurance due
to its ageing population, said Nie Wen, economist at
Shanghai-based Hwabao Trust.
In just 20 years' time, 28% of China's population will be
more than 60 years old, up from 10% today, making it one of the
most rapidly-ageing populations in the world, according to
projections cited by the World Health Organization.
($1 = 6.4396 yuan)
(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting
by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)