Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case

01/18/2022 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A delivery driver sorts parcels as he sits in the trunk of his electric tricycle in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus virus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.

Authorities vowed to step up disinfection of overseas mail and are insisting postal staff handling it are fully vaccinated.

The precautions come less than three weeks before the capital opens the Winter Olympic Games and as several Chinese cities work to suppress new outbreaks of coronavirus infections.

"Minimize purchases of overseas goods or receiving mail from abroad," state broadcaster CCTV said late on Monday in a social media post.

"Be sure to protect yourself during face-to-face handovers and wear masks and gloves; try to open the package outdoors."

Health officials said the person found infected with the Omicron variant had opened a package from Canada that had been routed through the United States and Hong Kong, and transmission via the package "could not be ruled out".

The case highlighted the importance of "personal defence", CCTV said.

Similar suggestions on how to handle parcels, not just those from overseas, were made by the National Health Commission on its official WeChat account and reposted by authorities in the cities of Shanghai and Nanjing.

China has been an outlier in asserting that COVID-19 can be transmitted via cold-chain imports such as frozen meat and fish, even though the World Health Organization has played down the risk. Beijing has also been pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/science-and-research/surface-transmission.html last year that the relative risk of coronavirus infections through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects is considered low.

Without all the evidence it was hard to draw conclusions with certainty, but some scientists questioned Beijing's theory https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-transmission/factbox-how-the-coronavirus-is-transmitted-idINL8N2TY2LH on Tuesday.

David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it wasn't clear how it would be possible for the virus to survive in the mail given that it spreads via droplets surrounded by moisture and stops being infectious once it dries out.

When asked by CNBC about the idea that Omicron had been introduced into China through the mail, Pfizer Inc board member and former U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said he didn't think it sounded plausible.

"It sounds like a lot of theory," he said.

In recent weeks, China has been battling a resurgence in cases in several cities, some of them of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported 127 new local cases with confirmed symptoms.

The State Post Bureau issued a notice on Monday stating that international mail must be disinfected after reaching China, and staffers who process and deliver international mail must have received COVID-19 vaccinations and a booster.

China Post has also been reminding recipients of overseas mail to disinfect the contents "in a timely manner" with stickers pasted on parcels.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Shanghai Newsroom, Josephine Mason in London and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Brenda Goh, Robert Birsel, Raissa Kasolowsky and Mark Heinrich)

By Josh Horwitz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 162.625 End-of-day quote.-2.50%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.62% 137.85 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -2.08% 64.9899 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
PFIZER, INC. -2.17% 53.7913 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aUnicredit - economic impact will be reflected in last quarter 2021 financial statements through ifrs5
RE
10:16aUnicredit - portfolio consists entirely of italian non performing exposures with claim value of approx  222 mln
RE
10:16aUnicredit - reaches deal with securitisation vehicle managed by kruk group in relation to disposal on non-recourse basis of non-performing corporate credit portfolio both secured and unsecured, in italy
RE
10:15aOperational problems hit Canada's Suncor again, lowering oil production
RE
10:15aIsrael offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack
RE
10:15aU.S. Home-Builder Sentiment Decreased Slightly in January -- NAHB
DJ
10:12aWall St falls on tech drag; GS results trigger more bank declines
RE
10:11aChina urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case
RE
10:09aBritain steps up Kenya investments with railway hub, eyes $1 billion deals
RE
10:09aEU regulator finds mRNA COVID-19 shots safe during pregnancy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
4BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push to value more than profits
5NOKIA : Barclays gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS